Down Eats: Famous in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Famous Subs and Pizza has become a staple in New Bern. Opened more than three decades ago, it has been bringing people together over great food.

It started off as a humble place where owner Tony used time-tested recipes to make authentic Greek and Italian food. He opened it when he was just 17-years-old, after getting permission from his parents of course.

He saw the building, and wondered why the existing restaurant wasn’t busier. When he approached the owners, they asked why he was so interested, and if he wanted to buy it. His answer — yes — and the rest was history.

For the past few decades, the prices and size of Famous has changed, but not the food. It’s still serving up incredible pizza, and its famous steaks.

From the slicer to the grill, Famous uses only the best steak you can find for the subs. Topped off with lettuce, tomato and peppers, the sandwich is finished with a signature at Famous — their homemade sauce.

“What’s in the house dressing,” asked WNCT’s Josh Birch.

“I can tell you, but I’m going to have to kill you,” Tony said laughing.

Another one of the best sellers at Famous is the homemade lasagna, coming in at a towering 10 layers.

“You can put 20 layers on here and I think people would still devour it,” said Birch.

Topped off with homemade tomato sauce the best cheese you can find, the lasagna is served next to fresh bread, made daily in the Famous’s new bakery next door, that has only been open for a year and a half.

“There wasn’t anywhere that you could buy fresh baked bread, or pastries,” said Georgia Vogiatzis, Tony’s wife who decided to open the bakery.

The bakery features every dessert imaginable, from cookies and cannolis to cakes made to order.