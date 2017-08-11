Area teams alter schedules to get in final tune-ups for high school football

By Published:

Several area teams altered their schedules to get in final scrimmages in preparation for the 2017 high school football season. The regular season kicks off next Friday night.

Next Friday also features the season debut of the award winning “Touchdown Friday.”

In Kinston, the Vikings hosted SW Onslow, CB Aycock, South Lenoir and East Duplin. Those teams got together in Lenoir County after the big Onslow County scrimmage was rained out.

Tarboro also hosted a jamboree on Friday night. Those Vikings played host to JH Rose, Farmville Central, Greene Central, North Edgecombe and SW Edgecombe.

Coaches agreed that the chance to play other teams and see different looks is very important before the start of the regular season.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s