Area teams alter schedules to get in final tune-ups for high school football

Several area teams altered their schedules to get in final scrimmages in preparation for the 2017 high school football season. The regular season kicks off next Friday night.

Next Friday also features the season debut of the award winning “Touchdown Friday.”

In Kinston, the Vikings hosted SW Onslow, CB Aycock, South Lenoir and East Duplin. Those teams got together in Lenoir County after the big Onslow County scrimmage was rained out.

Tarboro also hosted a jamboree on Friday night. Those Vikings played host to JH Rose, Farmville Central, Greene Central, North Edgecombe and SW Edgecombe.

Coaches agreed that the chance to play other teams and see different looks is very important before the start of the regular season.