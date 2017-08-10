Pamlico Community College ranked best in the nation

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The best community college in the entire nation is right in our backyard.

“It was very humbling because we have so many great community colleges in this nation and even in this region,” says Pamlico Community College president, Dr. Jim Ross.

Pamlico Community College studied hard and succeeded. “If you’re at a college that is considered the best,” says Ross. “…In the nation among community colleges, you always look at the people. This is a reflection on the outstanding faculty and staff we have here. They are a great group of people dedicated to people succeeding.”

With a 9 to one student to faculty ratio, the staff has provided an atmosphere where students can connect.

“You get to corporate a lot of your style of learning into their thought and help them be able to make good decisions for their future,” says Zac Schnell, instructor of environmental sciences.

And a graduation rate of 84 percent compared to the national average of 40 percent, the college goes above and beyond.

“We have embraced a shared vision of becoming even better for one reason – we want to make lives better,” says Ross.

And right alongside their education efforts, is bettering the school with renovations, thanks to the Connect NC bond money.

“Just about all the funds are going to be used for this building,” says Sandy Wall, Director of Public Affairs at Pamlico Community College. “It’s the one that probably needs the most work and it’s going to get a good refresh so we can serve students for another 42 years.”