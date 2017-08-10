Onslow Co. launches new emergency alert system

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–To keep Onslow County citizens safe and informed when life or property may be at risk, Onslow County Government launched a new mass notification system – ALERT Onslow.

“If there was a major disaster or incident in the county it would allow us to push information back to the public letting them know what’s going on,” Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said.

The ALERT Onslow database includes E-911 data (landline telephones) and data from citizens who self-register for the service. Onslow County Government, with the guidance of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, pursued the new system which offers weather alerts, user-friendly registration and website/social media compatibility at a lower cost to the County.

“The product is able to give us information and feedback too as to the number of phones that we hit,” Bryson said. “It will even tell us if it went to voice mail or someone didn’t answer.”

ALERT Onslow will be active 24/7 for releasing messages on incidents such as: missing persons, hazardous materials, wildfires, evacuations or other instances that may pose threats to citizens.

The county and city used the same Connect CTY system before. The city’s alert system, Connect Jacksonville, has more than 36,000 users.

“This is the best time to get signed up so that we can provide any information that might come from those hurricanes, storms and similar activities,” Glenn Hargett, deputy city manager, said. “If there’s some type of curfew or emergency messaging that needs to be made this is the best way for you to opt into this service.”

Signing up for the programs involves heading to either government agency’s website.