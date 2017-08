GREENVILLE (WNCT) Greenville’s North State All-Stars arrived back in town to a hero’s welcome early Thursday evening at Elm Street Park.

The Southeast Region champions will leave for Williamsport and the Little League World Series on Saturday. The team will hold an open practice tomorrow night.

The leagues is accepting expense donations to help the families attend the World Series.

The address for donations is:

Greenville Little Leagues

PO Box 4268

Greenville, NC 27835