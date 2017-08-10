New ‘Sarahah’ app allows users to leave anonymous messages

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – A new app called ‘Sarahah’ is sweeping the social media world and is raising some concerns.

‘Sarahah’ translates to honesty in Arabic.

This app has become very popular with high school and college students – becoming the number one app in the iTunes store after a month of its release.

What this app essentially does is allows a user to create a profile where they can link it to his or her various social media profiles.

When a person clicks their link it will say, “leave a constructive message” where the writer can leave a completely anonymous message.

Then, when the user checks what the person says, it could be anything constructive to demoralizing.

“My initial reaction is nobody’s skin is that thick’” said Ashley Houghton, school counselor at South Central High School. “We all imagine that we going to get the most wonder feedback and the positive things we all imagine in our own minds, but unfortunately you have those people out there who are going to put a lot of the negative out there.”

The thing that shocked school officials is in the description in the app store it markets itself as discovering your strengths and areas of improvement by honest feedback.

One Sarahah user says they downloaded the app because, “I wanted to see what everyone thought about me knowing it was anonymous, people will be more truthful about you if they have something to hide behind.”

While another user said they got it so they could, “pass the time when they’re bored.”

One new user said since getting the app, “I’ve experienced a lot of positive responses and it makes my view of people a lot kinder.”

School officials say they will not tolerate any form of bullying and if this app becomes a problem they will do everything they can to shut it down.

Even though unlikely, they hope kids won’t download it at all.

If you’re a parent who knows nothing about the app, you can find it on a phone through a green background and an envelope as the icon.