Man wanted for 2015 murder in Onslow County is back in NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man wanted for a 2015 murder in Onslow County is in custody.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Travares Waters is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was originally arrested in San Antonio, Texas on July 5th.

Authorities in Texas then learned Waters was wanted for the 2015 murder of Travis Lewis just outside Richlands. Investigators say Lewis was shot while sitting in his car on Mach 17, 2015. The suspect then left on a moped.



Since then authorities in Onslow County having been looking for Waters.