Man wanted for 2015 murder in Onslow County is back in NC

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man wanted for a 2015 murder in Onslow County is in custody.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Travares Waters is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was originally arrested in San Antonio, Texas on July 5th.

Authorities in Texas then learned Waters was wanted for the 2015 murder of Travis Lewis just outside Richlands. Investigators say Lewis was shot while sitting in his car on Mach 17, 2015. The suspect then left on a moped.

Since then authorities in Onslow County having been looking for Waters.

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s