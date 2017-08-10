Lenoir Co. Schools seek donations for students

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County schools are asking for donations for the upcoming school year.

Right now, the school system is holding it’s annual Adopt-a-Backpack Fundraiser.

By donating $10, you can help students start the year off right.

Adopt-A-Backpack receives financial support from Lenoir-Greene United Way and the Lenoir County Education Foundation.

Last year, Adopt-A-Backpack provided backpacks filled with school supplies to more than 400 students in all grades in all areas of the county. Throughout the year, the school system continues to provide notebook paper, pencils, pens and other basics to schools from contributed items.

The donations also help teachers from purchasing supplies with their own money which can lead to financial hardships for educators.

Michael Moon is the Assistant Principal at Contentnea-Savannah middle school who understands the financial hardships that some teachers face.

“It’s extremely difficult for teachers with out of pocket expenses, we have a lot of professionals in the community that are passionate about their students, they love their kids,” said Moon. “Unfortunately, a lot of the supplies have to come out of their pocket.”

 

Donations can be made through by mail to Adopt-A-Backpack: Lenoir County Public Schools, PO Box 729, Kinston, NC 28502 or by visiting LCPS Central Services at 2017 W. Vernon Ave, Kinston, N.C. 28504. Checks should be made payable to LCPS.

