Legislators meet to approve standards for redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina General Assembly members are gathering again as they near a court-mandated deadline to redraw legislative districts by Sept. 1.

The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled a meeting Thursday to approve ground rules that set the basis upon which updated boundaries should be drawn. Twenty-eight districts were thrown out by federal courts for relying too heavily on race. Republican mapmakers say they’ll have to alter those and dozens of districts nearby.

Past map criteria have included compactness, Voting Rights Act compliance and previous election results. Critics of the current boundaries asked committee members at a public hearing last week to ignore partisan considerations. Those maps helped the GOP pad its majorities and push through a conservative agenda.

The legislature could approve new maps in two weeks.