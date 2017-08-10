Greenville City Council to discuss brunch bill, District 1 vacancy

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville City Council meets Thursday night with a full agenda.

Council members have a lot to discuss and decide on including filling the vacancy for District 1 and the brunch bill.

A vacancy in the office of Council Member for District 1 exists as a result of the appointment of Kandie Smith as Mayor when Allen Thomas resigned in June. City Council must fill the District 1 seat by appointment.

Council members will also vote on the ordinance to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The City of Greenville is one of several cities across the state showing interest in adopting this ordinance.

Recently, the cities and towns of New Bern, Kinston, Atlantic Beach and Surf City approved the ordinance.

Also on the agenda includes several public hearings and also capital projects to be funded as part of the long-range debt plan.

The Greenville City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

