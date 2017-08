Glen Allen, VA (WNCT) Greenville’s 14 year old all-stars fell in their Babe Ruth World Series opener, 3-2 in 10 innings to Virginia.

Greenville is back in action tomorrow at 1:00 against West Linn, Oregon.

Danny Sadler led Greenville with a 3-5 performance at the plate. Matthew Wacker threw 7 strong innings in a losing effort.