First Alert Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on a pair of disturbances

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We are continuing to keep and eye on two disturbances across the open Atlantic. One system off the coast of Florida has a very low chance of development, while the other disturbance has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days.  Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
72° F
precip:
60%
5am
Fri
72° F
precip:
50%
6am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
9am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
79° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
