First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry and cloudy today but unsettled for the weekend

SUMMARY: Clouds with a few showers today but mostly dry. A front will cross the area late week into the weekend, increasing rain and storm potential. We are keeping an eye on the tropics as well. See details below:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with temps in the 60s and 70s, along the coast. A few passing showers could be possible, especially along the coast but most are dry. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially along I-95.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. A few coastal rain shower chances increase this afternoon. The winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, thus should still stay comfortable with lower humidity values.

TONIGHT: Not was cool tonight with winds coming in out of the southeast. A may feel a little more humid out with mostly cloudy skies.

A LOOK AHEAD: A series of disturbances will keep temperatures a tad cooler than normal but keep the rain chances up.

TROPICS: We are still monitoring Hurricane Franklin as well as two other disturbances. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast