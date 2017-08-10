First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry and cloudy today but unsettled for the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Clouds with a few showers today but mostly dry. A front will cross the area late week into the weekend, increasing rain and storm potential. We are keeping an eye on the tropics as well. See details below:

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with temps in the 60s and 70s, along the coast. A few passing showers could be possible, especially along the coast but most are dry. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially along I-95.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. A few coastal rain shower chances increase this afternoon. The winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, thus should still stay comfortable with lower humidity values.

TONIGHT: Not was cool tonight with winds coming in out of the southeast. A may feel a little more humid out with mostly cloudy skies.

A LOOK AHEAD: A series of disturbances will keep temperatures a tad cooler than normal but keep the rain chances up.

TROPICS:  We are still monitoring Hurricane Franklin as well as two other disturbances. Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
72° F
precip:
60%
5am
Fri
72° F
precip:
50%
6am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
9am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
11am
Fri
79° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.