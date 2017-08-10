Bradford Creek boys, Emerald girls, win team titles in Eastern North Carolina Jr. Golf Finals

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Bradford Creek’s boys team and the Emerald’s girls team were winners in today’s finals in the Eastern North Carolina Jr. Golf League.

Here are the final results….

BOYS TEAM CHAMPIONS: BRADFORD CREEK GOLF COURSE – 30 pts.

GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONS: THE EMERALD GOLF CLUB – 21 pts.

Boys 11 & under

1st – Ethan Boyette (Wedgewood) – score 35

2nd – Lake Williams (Bradford Creek) = score 36

Boys 12-13

1st – Hayes Mahoney (Bradford Creek) – score 34

2nd – Carson Hathaway (Bradford Creek) – score 38

Boys 14-15

1st – Andrew Gallagher (Bradford Creek) – Score 33

2nd – Britton Laughinghouse (Brook Valley) – Score 34

Boys 16-18

1st – Byson Boyette (Wedgewood) – Score 35* won in playoff

2nd – Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – score 35

2nd – Kris Jackson (Bradford Creek) – score 35

Girls 13 & Under

1st Makayla Queen (Emerald) – Score 38

2nd Sanaa Carter (Paradise Point) – Score 40

Girls 14-18

1st – Julie Fiedler (Emerald) – score 37*won in playoff

2nd – Caroline Bryant (New Bern) – score 37

TOM BRASWELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

DIVISION B – Kelly Boykin (Willow Springs) – $375.00 scholarship – Attending UNCW

DIVISION C – Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – $375.00 scholarship – Attending NC State

GRADUATED SENIOR DIVISION SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Bryson Boyette (Wedgewood) – $700.00

Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – $300.00

Kelly Boykin (Willow Springs) – $700.00