Bradford Creek boys, Emerald girls, win team titles in Eastern North Carolina Jr. Golf Finals

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Bradford Creek’s boys team and the Emerald’s girls team were winners in today’s finals in the Eastern North Carolina Jr. Golf League.
Here are the final results….
BOYS TEAM CHAMPIONS: BRADFORD CREEK GOLF COURSE – 30 pts.
GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONS: THE EMERALD GOLF CLUB – 21 pts.
Boys 11 & under
1st – Ethan Boyette (Wedgewood) – score 35
2nd – Lake Williams (Bradford Creek) = score 36
Boys 12-13
1st – Hayes Mahoney (Bradford Creek) – score 34
2nd – Carson Hathaway (Bradford Creek) – score 38
Boys 14-15
1st – Andrew Gallagher (Bradford Creek) – Score 33
2nd – Britton Laughinghouse (Brook Valley) – Score 34
Boys 16-18
1st – Byson Boyette (Wedgewood) – Score 35* won in playoff
2nd – Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – score 35
2nd – Kris Jackson (Bradford Creek) – score 35
Girls 13 & Under
1st Makayla Queen (Emerald) – Score 38
2nd Sanaa Carter (Paradise Point) – Score 40
Girls 14-18
1st – Julie Fiedler (Emerald) – score 37*won in playoff
2nd – Caroline Bryant (New Bern) – score 37
TOM BRASWELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
DIVISION B – Kelly Boykin (Willow Springs) – $375.00 scholarship – Attending UNCW
DIVISION C – Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – $375.00 scholarship – Attending NC State
GRADUATED SENIOR DIVISION SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Bryson Boyette (Wedgewood) – $700.00
Nic Brown (Brook Valley) – $300.00
Kelly Boykin (Willow Springs) – $700.00