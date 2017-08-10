Arrests made in child abuse case of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested two people under child abuse charges after a two-month investigation.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Jacob Mastrantoni, and 26-year-old Katelyn Briana Hawkins of Jacksonville.

Police have charged both with two counts of Felony Neglect of a Child- Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

The investigation revealed they failed to obtain medical care for their 4-month old daughter after she suffered an injury. Police said the lack of medical care resulted in vision and hearing loss.

Both were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

They are being held at the Onslow County Jail under a $50,000 bond each.

