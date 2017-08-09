Washington Parks and Recreation allows students to express their creativity

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  The Arts of Pamlico partnered with Washington’s Parks and Recreation and Police-Fire services to create a life on the river.

Children in the community had the opportunity to learn how to paint while enjoying the sunshine.

It is the first Art in the Park event hosted at the Bobby Andrews Recreation Center.

Students had a chance to paint murals while meeting other students.

Dylan Ritch is the children’s program director at the Arts of the Pamlico and says the event allowed students to create art in a safe environment.

“There is artistic expression, and as students are painting they’re getting a love for the arts,” said Ritch. “They’re enjoying the outside and realizing that they can do more outside, than maybe they thought they could before.”

