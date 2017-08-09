Residents near CSX railyard office say noise has not gotten any better

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents in one Pitt County community are still looking for answers on how to get a peaceful night of sleep.

It is happening near the CSX Railyard office near Bethel.

WNCT first reported on this story last year.

Residents living nearby say for several hours almost everyday, trains are left running and unattended right beside their homes.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution last year to urge CSX to fix the problem, but neighbors say they’ve yet to see a solution.