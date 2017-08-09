Pitt County Sheriff’s Office summer camp

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight kids from around Pitt County gathered to learn just exactly what sheriff’s deputies in our area do on a daily basis.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Grimesland for a two day camp starting on Wednesday August 9, 2017 at the Grimesland Fire Department. The kids had a chance to identify fingerprints, search for handcuff keys with a medal detector, and work with a canine unit.

Deputy Willie Judge said, “It is very important. I think they learn things as far as keep away from drugs and what we do and that we’re trusted and that they can actually come to us, so I think it’s very important.”

Thursday will wrap up the camp with a field day, where the kids will get to spend some more one on one time with the sheriff’s department.