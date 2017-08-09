Pirates continue preparations for 1st scrimmage this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina turned in its sixth practice of fall camp Wednesday morning at Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. Under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70’s, second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery and his staff guided the Pirates through a near two-hour full-pad workout.

“I thought we had another good practice today,” Montgomery said. “We are getting the benefit right now of some great weather and that has allowed us to put together a string of good practices. At the close of today, we had a good competition period in the red zone where we saw some great runs and a good throw by (Thomas) Sirk at the end to score with the second group. The first group did a great job with a nice design play scoring on the left side edge. I think we need to do a better job of continuing to grow and protecting our quarterback.

“Defensively, I’ve liked what I have seen so far. I was really concerned about our ability to block up front, but we were able to handle that today and saw our secondary make plays on and around the ball. The combination of the pass rush and the defensive secondary is really helping us. Right now, we are starting to gel a little bit as a team, but we have a long way to go. With all the added talent and competition, our program is getting better each day.”

ECU conducted special team and individual unit meetings before taking the field for its second full-pad session of camp. The Pirates spent a total of 23 minutes on special teams work and a combined 28 minutes of team with focus on all facets of the game, including 10 minutes on red zone efficiency. Additional time during individual group work was spent on routes vs. air, pass and run blocking, as well as gap assignments.

Following lunch and a lifting regimen with strength coach Jeff Connors and his staff, the Pirates returned to the field for a walk-through before closing with dinner, special teams and unit meetings.

“Meet the Pirates” night is scheduled for this Saturday night from