Off shore drilling public hearing debate

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a hearing on offshore drilling in Moorehead City tonight.

This has been a highly debated topic in the east. The department is looking to receive public feedback on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management(BOEM) oil and gas lease program in the Atlantic.

The Executive Director of the North Carolina Petroleum Council will be present to speak in favor of the Atlantic’s inclusion in this process.

The meeting is being held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City at 5:00 PM.