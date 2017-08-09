NC Superintendent visits Jones County Schools

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Superintendent made a stop in Jones County on Wednesday.

During the stop, Mark Johnson, toured Jones Senior and Middle Schools.

“When we find these great pockets of innovation, coming into these districts, learning what they did, taking that back to our department, and then being the resource for other school districts, to come to us, learn about those great strategies, and help support them and scale that into their own districts.” Johnson said.

According to Jones County Schools the school system is considering consolidating Jones Senior, Jones Middle, and Trenton Elementary into a one building. A consolidation plan that would create a K-12 school in the county.

“You are talking about a 65 year old of building. So, it wasn’t built for the technology that we have today.It has been kept up but our kids deserve better.” said Jones Senior High School Principal, Michael White.

“The thing that will really benefit these students is that the consolidation of a school means that all of the resources, all of the technology, collaborative areas could be in one new state of the art facility right here where all these students can come to and learn, is extremely exciting to see,” Johnson added.

Jones County Commissioners will meet on Aug. 14th to discussion the consolidation plan. If the project is approved the K-12 school would be scheduled to open in the Fall of 2019.