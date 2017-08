HOOKERTON,N.C.(WNCT)- An arrest has been made on a Hookerton church breaking and entering.

58-year-old Johnny Nathaniel Croom of Hookerton was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a place of worship and larceny after breaking and entering.

Investigators located a stolen microwave from Star of Zion A.M.E. Church.

Croom is currently in the Greene County Jail under a $28,000 secured bond and is due in court on August 24th.