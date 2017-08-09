Greenville North State Little League ready for championship game

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The Southeast Little League tournament continues today where Greenville North State will take on Georgia in the championship game.

4 wins straight has gotten this team to where they are now advancing to the championship game.

If they win today, they’ll earn a spot in the little league world series.

The support from the community has been strong here in the East.

People are packing bars around the area to follow these 12 and 13 year olds on their journey on this monumental trip.

One parent 9 On Your Side Spoke to said the parents are more nervous than the kids.

“You know, win or lose, I’m not even sure they realize what they’re really going to accomplish,” said David Vaughn, one of Greenville North’s coaches’ father.

Vaughn added the kids love hearing their names on ESPN and joke about the things they say and that overall the morale of the team couldn’t be better.

The game continues on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN where they’ll be taking on Georgia.

If you can’t catch the game, catch the highlights with WNCT sports.

