Greenville gathers to watch North State move on to Little League World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tie Breakers sports bar was overflowing with fans routing on the North State Little League. They went undefeated all season. And now, they are headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends gathered excited for the opportunity to watch the team play on the big screens and hear each player’s name announced on ESPN.

Although a huge break for them, friends said the boys have continued to work hard and have stayed humble to get to where they are.

Gaynel Britt, of Next Level training center, says a lot of the players train at the facility and offers this advice to them for Pennsylvania, “Be humble, keep training the way they have been training. Don’t get nervous and just play their game. Play each individual game and play their hearts out. Leave everything on the field!”

Many others in Tie Breakers were ecstatic to see the team make it to the World Series and said that Greenville is not only supporting them as sports fans, but as family.

This is the first time a Greenville team has made it to the Little League World Series since 1998.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In anticipation for today’s big game, the local sports store say items were flying off their shelves.

Game Time Gear in Greenville was selling hats, shirts, socks and other apparel. It’s the first year the store has sold the merchandise.

Owner, Cory Scott, says they are now ready to keep it coming. “Once they win today, we’re going to have Tournament State Champion’s apparel and Little League World Series apparel…Greenville! Green-ville, Green-ville!”

Scott, also the Little League 10-11 year old’s coach, will be headed to Williamsport with apparel in hand, ready to cheer on North State with Greenville pride!

 

