FIRST ON 9: Greenville pet salon investigated by GPD after puppy’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police has officially launched an investigation into the Yuppy Puppy salon in Greenville for felony animal abuse. The business is located on Fire Tower Rd.

The investigation stems from an incident Monday when a 5-month-old English bulldog died after going to the salon for a routine bath.

The puppy, named Bruno, was described by his owners as care-free and loving. His owners wished to remain nameless as they plan to file a lawsuit against Yuppy Puppy.

“Very energetic and playful. He was a little rambunctious. He liked to play with other animals, very friendly. He loved to lay on your lap,” Bruno’s owner said.

The family said they dropped Bruno off at Yuppy Puppy shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday for a routine bath. At 1 p.m., they received a phone call from Firetower Animal Clinic that something had gone wrong. Bruno had been taken to Firetower Animal Clinic by an employee of Yuppy Puppy.

“They told me that my dog was in critical condition, that he was bleeding from the mouth.”

Bruno would die less than an hour later. His owners said he had just been seen by a vet last week, where he got a clean bill of health.

Bruno’s owners said they still haven’t received a phone call or apology from Yuppy Puppy.

WNCT’s Josh Birch visited Yuppy Puppy Wednesday. He went inside to ask the employees about the Monday incident, and also to see why the business had taken down their Facebook page. Their response to both questions was “no comment.”

Greenville Police said this isn’t the first time they’ve been notified of an incident at Yuppy Puppy. Nearly two months ago, GPD was notified by another dog owner who had his dog returned with blood shot eyes and a bloody mouth after a visit to Yuppy Puppy.

That dog owner didn’t wish to pursue charges, but Bruno’s owners do.

Greenville Police has sent Bruno to the state lab for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Those findings will determine if, and what, criminal charges will be brought forward against Yuppy Puppy.

A nearby veterinary said they’ve seen several animals with injuries after a trip to Yuppy Puppy.

Online reviews of the business are mixed, with some customers describing positive interactions with the staff, and others describing a nightmare.

Pepper Williams said she used to take her dog Ollie to Yuppy Puppy, but that all changed a few months ago.

“I noticed him itching, biting underneath, and there was razor burn all underneath his belly,” Williams said.

She said she will never recommend Yuppy Puppy to anyone else. She thinks they’re unprofessional and is just glad something worse didn’t happen to her dog.

Bruno’s family hopes other dog owners can learn something from their tragic situation.

“We want Bruno’s life to mean something, just like it did to us,” they said. “We want everyone else’s family that loves their pets dearly to look into businesses, where they’re taking their animals in their family, so they know what to look for and possibly save them from this tragedy.”

