First Alert Forecast: Cold front lingers near the coast; monitoring the tropics

SUMMARY: A cold front will linger near the coast through early Wednesday. Slightly cooler air will filter behind the front. We also continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. See details below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially along the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are cooler, in the upper 60s to lower 70s and it’s less muggy.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of showers, especially along the coast, and highs on either side of 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows staying cool and less humid.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 50% chance of storms.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor a persistent area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic (click on the video above for a complete update). If the system survives the next 48 hours, it will have a better chance of tropical development. Some computer models bring the system near the east US coast by early next week, but it is simply too early to speculate on eventual destination.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin will push into Mexico, and will not affect North Carolina.

.Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast