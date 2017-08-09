First Alert Forecast: Cold front lingers near the coast; monitoring the tropics

SUMMARY: A cold front will linger near the coast through early Wednesday. Slightly cooler air will filter behind the front. We also continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. See details below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly along the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially along the highway 70 corridor. Temperatures are cooler, in the upper 60s to lower 70s and it’s less muggy.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of showers, especially along the coast, and highs on either side of 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows staying cool and less humid.

THURSDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 50% chance of storms.

TROPICS:  We continue to monitor a persistent area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic (click on the video above for a complete update). If the system survives the next 48 hours, it will have a better chance of tropical development. Some computer models bring the system near the east US coast by early next week, but it is simply too early to speculate on eventual destination.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin will push into Mexico, and will not affect North Carolina.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.

