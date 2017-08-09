ECU student’s body found with laceration in lake in Wake County

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The death of a 19-year-old Wake Forest girl whose body was found in Falls Lake Tuesday night is still being investigated as a homicide, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Annalisa Christine Schulze’s body was found fully clothed in Falls Lake Tuesday night by authorities after two men on ATVs first spotted a body in the lake.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in Falls Lake near N.C. Highway 98 at Choplin Road, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

Authorities investigating in the area after Schulze’s body was recovered found a nearby campsite. Harrison said Schulze had a tent set up and was planning on meeting friends later Tuesday.

Officials checked to make sure no one was inside the tent, however, they had to obtain a search warrant to conduct a full search of the campsite, Harrison said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Harrison said they received the search warrant and made their way into the tent at Falls Lake.

Harrison says it’s unclear how long the teen was in the water or how she died. Schulze had a cut on her leg when her body was found. The cut did not cause her death, Harrison said.

The investigative report provides no other details on Schulze’s death or the circumstances around it.

Harrison told CBS North Carolina Wednesday afternoon that although they believe the teen drowned, they’re not ruling out foul play until they get results back from the medical examiner. The death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Schulze attended East Carolina University starting in the fall 2016 through this past spring, the school confirmed. She was majoring in sociology.

Durham County Search and Rescue teams were out on the lake Wednesday searching the area for any additional clues, such as articles of clothing or anything else relevant to the case in the area where Schulze was found.