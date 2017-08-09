Deputies charge 2 after finding meth lab in Pitt County

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A joint investigating between Pitt and Beaufort Counties leads to the discovery of meth lab.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led to the arrest of Michael Wilson and Gene McGowan.

Deputies say the arrests come after a finding a meth lab on the 4000 block of Rhema Street. The home was located in the Highland Mobile Home Park.

Deputies say it’s believed the suspects manufactured meth at the home. Both men face multiple charges including manufacturing methamphetamine.

Deputies say the investigating is ongoing and more charges are expected.

 

