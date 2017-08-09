Deputies asking for public’s help after finding nearly $1-million in damage to hotel

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Onslow County are seeking the public’s help finding the person(s) responsible for $1-million in damage to hotel.

It happened on Aug. 2nd on the 1200 block of Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry.

Deputies say they responded to a report of property damage at a hotel under construction.

Investigators say someone entered the building and turned on the main water valve, resulting in extensive damage. Deputies also found several doors and vanities had been pushed around.

Investigators estimate there is nearly $1-million in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.