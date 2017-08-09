Case dismissed against Beaufort Co. woman charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A judge dismisses the case against a woman facing 27 charges of animal cruelty in Beaufort County.

It’s a First on 9 Story we told you about in April of 2017.

According to the Beaufort County Clerk’s Office the trial of Julianne Harris was scheduled to begin on Aug 8th. Court officials say prior to the trial, the District Attorney’s Office voluntarily agreed to drop some of the charges against Harris.

Officials say during court Harris’ attorney presented a motion to suppress the search of Harris’ home, which the judge granted.As a result all the charges against Harris were dropped.

The Beaufort County Animal Control director Billy Lassiter says 27 dogs were seized from a home in March after animal control received information that two missing dogs were inside the home in kennels. When gaining access to the home, 25 additional dogs were found.

Lassiter says the dogs were kept in cages for 23 hours a day, often only let out for an hour to eat, drink, and play.