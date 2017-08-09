Car crashes into Grifton hardware store

GRIFTON, NC (WNCT) – A car crashed into Abbotts Hardware Store in Grifton.

It happened just before noon on N.C. 11 S Wednesday morning.

Trooper Gary Ipock with the State Highway Patrol says three people were hurt during the crash. Ipock says a male and female in the car and one female inside the store were injured . Ipock says all three were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. They’re expected to be okay.

Investigators say the driver crossed the median and ditch, hitting a home’s porch and then running into the building.

We’re continuing to follow this story and will bring you any updates as soon as we learn them.