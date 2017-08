Several area teams worked against one another in scrimmage and jamboree type formats on Wednesday, making preparations for next Friday’s first night of the regular season.

Craven County cancelled it’s jamboree because of poor field conditions. Several squads did work out at Riverside on Wednesday night.Tarboro traveled to DH Conley and West Craven visited Kinston for workouts.

Touchdown Friday kicks off the new high school football season on August 18th.