Traffic Alert: Accident shutsdown U.S. 17 near New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that has shutdown U.S. 17 in both directions near New Bern.

It happened just before 11:45 Tuesday morning.

According to a Highway Patrol traffic update all lanes of U.S. 17 are closed in both directions near Tuscarora Rhems Road.

A detour has been set up in the area.

Traffic is expected to be delayed until 3:30 this afternoon.

9 On Your Side has a call into the Highway Patrol for more information on the accident.