Three arrested in Kinston early morning robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Kinston police have arrested three people in connection to an early morning robbery.

This incident occurred Friday, August 4th. on the 100 block of North Heritage Street.

Police say Lynn Harris, Adam Grady, and Demario Washington  followed to people out of the Red Room early Friday morning. When the to people got across the street the KPD says three suspects robbed the pair of their cell phones, wallets, and credit/debit cards.

Police say all three suspects face charges for Common Law Robbery.

Investigators say the victims and the assailants knew each other. Police believe the incident stemmed from and the incident stemmed from an altercation earlier in the morning.

 

 

