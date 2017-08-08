Rep. G.K. Butterfield hosts Tuesday evening community discussion

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman G. K. Butterfield is bringing his community discussion series to Bertie County on Tuesday night.

The Forward Together: Community Discussion is happening at 6:00pm at Bertie High School.

Residents will have an opportunity to hear a Washington update and ask questions directly to Congressman Butterfield.

The discussion will be moderated by author and community leader, Patricia Ferguson.

According to Congressman Butterfield’s website, the discussion is part of the August Jobs & Justice Tour. It travels throughout North Carolina’s First Congressional District while holding a series of events to hear from constituents, elected officials, and community leaders on issues relating to healthcare, jobs, and education.

In addition to the discussion, there will be free health screenings and representatives from local non-profits to share services offered to residents.

The doors open at 5:00pm to meet community resource providers and receive your free health screening.

Register to attend the event by clicking here. This event is free and open to the public.