Police: Suspect in July 29th armed robbery in Washington arrested

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington Police Department says a man wanted for a July armed robbery was arrested in Wake County.

Washington Police say Jaquan Jones was arrested in Wake County on August 8th.

Police say officers worked with the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Violent Criminal Apprehension Teams to locate Jones.

Investigators say Jones faces multiple charges including assault, armed robbery, and rape.

Washington Police say Jones is the second suspect in robbery on Hundell Street on July 29th.. During the incident two people approached someone and demanded money. One of the suspects shot into the ground while running away.

Police previously arrested Tashombee Jones and charged him with multiple felonies including armed robbery.

Jones was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and given and $810,000 bond.

 

 

