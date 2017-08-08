Pirates complete first full-pad workout of fall camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following an open day, East Carolina continued its preseason camp progression Tuesday by completing its first full-pad workout under the direction of second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery at Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. Originally scheduled for a morning session, Montgomery elected to move the practice back to the afternoon due to inclement weather early in the day.

“I really liked our intensity on the field today, especially in full pads,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes when you get three weeks into camp, guys start to get testy and they are ready to play somebody else. Well, we are five days in and we’re already at that point.

“Tim (Irvin) brings a different level of competiveness and discipline to our defense, as does Bobby (Fulp), and it’s been fun to watch. The offense has done a great job of trying to maintain and manage the fight that goes on between both sides of the ball. We are practicing really well right now and need to find a way to continue to get better and keep the energy where it’s at. I think our coaches’ biggest challenge right now is to make sure that we don’t plateau and keep moving forward.”

ECU, which will conduct its first of two scrimmages of camp this Saturday, opened the afternoon with an 11-minute flex and special teams period before moving into 18 minutes of individual group work. During these sessions, the Pirate offensive and defensive lines worked on pass rush, run blocking and gap assignments, while the skill positions continued route-running efficiency against the defensive backs.

The first of two 12-minute team periods focused on the running game, which was followed by 20 minutes of more group work. While the skills were working on routes vs. air against the secondary, the linebacking corps concentrated on pass drops and the defensive line worked on double-teams, power scoops and stunt drills.

Prior to the final team period, the offensive line went through a five-minute segment against the defensive front seven in a blitz pick-up drill, which was followed by a 7-on-7 stanza focusing on third downs. The Pirates closed out the day with their final 12-minute team period focusing on third down execution.

PiSingle-game, three-game mini packs and season tickets for all ECU homes games are still available to Pirate Nation and can be purchased by calling the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at 252-737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center (http://bit.ly/1Qad0dc), or by visiting the ECU Athletics Ticket Office. For all the latest ticket information, follow the ECU Ticket Office on Twitter (@ecuathletictix).

Up Next:

Wednesday’s Practice Time: 10:15 a.m. – 12 noon (ET)

Meet The Pirates: Aug. 12 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (6-9 p.m.)

Season Opener: Sept. 2 vs. James Madison in Greenville (6 p.m.)