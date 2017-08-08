Neuse Regional Library holds iPad learning courses

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Libraries are not just for bookworms anymore.

“One of the things we make our students aware of is that the library has high speed internet access,” says Patrick Holmes, public information officer of Pitt County Schools.

And Neuse Regional Library is prepped for just that — “We’ve got 40 iPads throughout the system,” says Justin Stout, reference librarian and special projects manager. “…Including 10 iPad pros that are set up to do graphic design task and multimedia tasks and 20 hotspots.”

They received a federal grant to provide services to the community like the growing need for technology and even classes teaching people how to use them.

“The reason why we do this program is because the schools do this, [provide kids with iPads] we wanted to give the parents kind of a chance to have access to an iPad and maybe learn alongside their child,” says Stout.

iPads have replaced many notepads and pencils, says Holmes. “We’re in the fourth year of a digital learning initiative, that provides iPads for about 8,700 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.”

So how about work that requires internet access?

“There are locations we identify for students in the county, restaurants, and different places, public places, where they can go and use their iPads if they need to.”

Instead of coming out to the Neuse Regional Library to check out a book, your student can come check out a hotspot.

“We have had a lot of people check them out to work at home,” says Stout. “You can check them out for a week…if you have to do a project, they’re really good for that.”