Man wanted for July 1st shooting in Kinston arrested in Brooklyn, New York

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department says a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.

Kinston Police say members of the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Donnie Allen in New York around 6 o’clock Tuesday Morning. Police say he was taken into custody on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn.

Allen was wanted by the Kinston Police Department for a July 1st shooting that sent Vanglee Jones Jr. to the hospital.

It happened on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue around 5p.m.