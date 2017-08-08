Man arrested on drug charges in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man on drug related charges.

Ivirn D’Von Hines, 38, of Greenville was arrested on august 7th near the intersection of Baptist Street and Seymore Street. Deputies said there was a suspicious vehicle located on the side of the road. While investigating the reason for the vehicle being there, it was revealed the driver, Irvin Hines, was there for the purpose of selling drugs.

Cocaine and marijuana valued at $550 was found in the vehicle.

Hines’s charges consist of Possession with intent to sell and deliver Cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for distribution of narcotics and possession of marijuana.