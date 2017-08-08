Man arrested on drug charges in Pitt County

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man on drug related charges.

Ivirn D’Von Hines, 38, of Greenville was arrested on august 7th near the intersection of Baptist Street and Seymore Street. Deputies said there was a suspicious vehicle located on the side of the road. While investigating the reason for the vehicle being there, it was revealed the driver, Irvin Hines, was there for the purpose of selling drugs.

Cocaine and marijuana valued at $550 was found in the vehicle.

Hines’s charges consist of Possession with intent to sell and deliver Cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for distribution of narcotics and possession of marijuana.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s