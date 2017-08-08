Greenville to host fair housing meetings

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville is hosting fair housing meetings Tuesday discussion the topics of possible discrimination in Greenville.

Through the U.S. department of Housing and Urban Development, it requires the city to submit an assessment of fair housing.

The Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity defines fair housing as the protection of people from discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, and familial status.

By holding these meetings, the city hopes to be able to draw people who have been affected by fair housing.

This will not only help them find the problems, but correct them as well.

“As long as you can pay your rent or pay your mortgage, you should be able to live wherever you want,” said Sylvia Brown the event coordinator.

The city hopes these meetings help bring the community closer with local government to help discuss issues like this in the future.

There will be two meetings held Tuesday one is at 10am at the City Council Chambers on the 3rd floor.

The second at the Lucille Gorham Community Center starting at 6pm.

