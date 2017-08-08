“First Alert Weather Day”: Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms today

SUMMARY: Strong cold front will push into eastern North Carolina today. Severe thunderstorms are possible in advance of the front. “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect today. See details below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms moving across the area. Some heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s along the coast. Winds are breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe early but the rain chances taper a little later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be kept in the lower 80s with all the clouds and rain around. Eventually drier, less humid air will arrive later in the day. Winds will switch from the southwest early, to the northeast later. It will still be breezy at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few passing showers here or there. Temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will be lower.

WEDNESDAY:  Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly along the coast.  Highs will be in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: “Franklin” continues to approach the Yucatan Peninsula. We are also tracking another area of potential development in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

