Enfield Police: 2 suspects wanted in deadly March drive-by turn themselves in

Published: Updated:

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – The Enfield Police Department says two suspected wanted for a deadly drive-by shooting are in custody.

Police Chief Tyree Davis says Jerrel Jones and Montreal Williams turned themselves into authorities on Aug. 7th.

Davis say Jones turned himself into a detective at the police department around 8:30 Monday night. The State Bureau of Investigation says Williams also turned himself on Aug. 8th.

The pair was wanted to for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Bell Street on March 27th. During the shooting Wendell Sanders Jr. passed away and two others were injured.

Jones and Williams both face multiple charges including First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

They are both in jail under no bond.

