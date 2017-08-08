Deputies: Man charged with shooting his brother

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Nolan, 58, is charged with trying to kill his brother. It happened Thursday evening at 5:30pm at 275 Hodge Road in Havelock.

Cornelius Nolan, 62, was transported to Carolina East Medical Center for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

In the wake of the investigation, Gary Nolan is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He’s in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office under a $100,000 bond.