Coaches gear up for MCFU Football Jamboree

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–As we gear up for the start of football season, coaches and teams across our viewing area are getting their game faces on.

This Friday, all teams from across Onslow County and eight others from across the East will scrimmage against each other to test their readiness for the season.

It’s all part of the fourth annual MCFU Football Jamboree.

The Jamboree is sponsored by the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission and is a draw for visitors to the area every year.

“There are four teams out on the field at one time,” Scott Smith, the executive director, said. “They’ll go for 30 minutes and then switch. And then go for another 30 minutes. Then four new teams take the field. So I’ve told people. if you’re a football fanatic there’s a lot going on on the field, and it’s almost so much you can’t watch it all.”

Area coaches are already sizing up the competition.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where we match up this year from last year,” Beau Williams, coach at Jacksonville High School, said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the kids have grown and matured and how they’ll handle adversity this year.”

Northside High School Coach Kendrick Pollock said at the press conference that his team’s goal is to not only return to the state championship but to also win it.

“I told them last year that it was my fault but this year, we’re going to get there,” Coach Pollock said. “We’re going to get there and we’re going to win it.”

Admission is $6 for the whole day. Kickoff begins at five.