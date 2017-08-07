Refunds and answers: what you need to know about Carolina Kickoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people remain upset after Basis Entertainment announced this year’s Carolina Kickoff concert was being postponed, and headliner Blake Shelton would no longer perform.

The concert was pushed back from August 19th to April 21st, 2018. Basis Entertainment cited several reasons why, including a conflict within the market the same night and added costs to replace the field.

WNCT did some digging, and found out Luke Bryan was holding a concert the same night at Walnut Creek Amphitheater in Raleigh. Also, Basis was using a different field cover this year than last year. Due to that, the price to replace the field following the concert went from around $100,000 to nearly $300,000.

But some who bought tickets feel that is the fault of the promoter, but now they are the ones paying for it.

“It’s been promoted as a Blake Shelton concert in Dowdy Ficklen, and now it’s a completely different concert,” said Reba Warren, an ECU senior who bought tickets last Fall for a Christmas present for her mom.

“It’s not what I bought,” she said.

After learning Shelton would no longer perform, Warren emailed Basis Entertainment requesting a refund.

“Is there a way to receive a refund for the tickets I bought to see Blake Shelton? I look forward to hearing back from you soon,” she said, reading the email she sent.

So far, she hasn’t heard back. But she isn’t alone.

Jeremy Lewis was planning on attending the concert as well, driving five hours from Gaston County.

“My first response was I hope they offer refunds,” Lewis said.

Lewis, like many coming from out of town, had already booked their hotel rooms. Luckily, he was able to cancel his reservations without any problem.

WNCT reached out to both ECU and Basis Entertainment about the refund issue. According to Basis, all emailed refund requests will be replied to the week of August 21st and will be handled on an individual basis.

If you RSVP to the free show taking place August 19th in Minges Coliseum featuring Big and Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard, you won’t be eligible for a refund. To attend that free concert, you must have already bought Carolina Kickoff tickets and RSVP by August 8th.

JJ McLamb with ECU Athletics said the call to postpone the concert came from Basis Entertainment. All ECU does is rent out the facility for the concert.

He said despite the situation, people will now get two concerts for the price of one.

“They (Basis Entertainment) really want to put on a quality event here in Eastern Carolina,” McLamb said.

Several hundred people had purchased tickets to the concert through Groupon. As of Monday afternoon, the site still was advertising the April show as Blake Shelton. After WNCT alerted officials to this, the page was taken down.

Basis Entertainment is now working to finalize the new headliners for the April show. They said that should be released within the next few weeks.

To request a refund, you’re asked to email CarolinaKickoffTicketing@gmail.com.