Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Enfield, 2 suspects wanted

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – The Enfield Police Department is looking for two suspects in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police say it happened on March 27th around 9p.m. Enfield Police say when officers arrived they found Wendell Sanders Jr. dead. Officers also discovered two other victims had been shot and taken to the hospital.

After further investigation, police identified Jerrel Jones and Montreal Williams as suspects in the case.

The Enfield Police Department has now issued warrants for the arrests of Jones and Williams. Both are wanted for multiple charges including First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Central Communications at (252) 583-1991 or Crime Stoppers (252) 583-4444. The police department remains people they can remain anonymous.