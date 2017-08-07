Pitt Co.breaking and entering arrest

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT)-Two suspects have been arrested in a breaking and entering in Grifton.

Around 8 a.m. today, deputies responded to 6129 Griffin Whaley Road to a break-in that was in progress.

The resident was at home at the time.

Deputies located two males, one who fit the description, on the way to the location.

The investigation revealed the two males stopped by deputies were the suspects in the case.

19-year-old Davonne Gardner and 16-year-old Antonio Alton Jones were both charged with breaking and entering on a $10,000 secured bond.

They remain in the Pitt County Detention Center.