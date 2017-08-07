North State wins again, now one win away from Williamsport

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WNCT) – Lefty Thomas Barrett threw five strong innings and Drew Fields hit a two out, two-run single in the first inning to lead Greenville North State to a 4-2 win over Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Monday night.

With the win North State advances to Wednesday afternoon’s championship game. They will play the winner between Tennessee and Georgia in a one game, winner-take-all finale.

North State was out-hit in the game 6-4. Matthew Matthijs, Carson Hardee, Cameron Greenway and Fields all collected hits in the victory.