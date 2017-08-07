New Bern picked to win Eastern Carolina 3A/4A

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2017 North Carolina High School football season is two weeks away from kick off on Aug. 18. On Monday morning media members and coaches of the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A met at a luncheon at Parker’s Bar-B-Que.

During lunch the coaches all voted on who they thought would win the league. Here is how the voting broke down:

New Bern- 32

D.H. Conley/J.H. Rose- 30

South Central- 20

Eastern Wayne- 16

C.B. Aycock- 11

Southern Wayne- 8

“I appreciate the vote of confidence, we got a ways to go,” said New Bern coach, Bobby Curlings. “But, with that said this has been the best spring and summer that we’ve had in probably the last 10 years as far as attitude and effort, that usually translates into some success, especially later in the year so hopefully that holds true.”